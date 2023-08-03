DoorDash lifts core profit target for second time on higher orders

DoorDash raised its annual core profit forecast for a second time and posted an upbeat quarterly revenue as groceries and food orders jumped, sending its shares up more than 4 per cent after the bell on Wednesday.

The delivery firm posted its highest revenue since its IPO in Dec 2020 as people stick to the pandemic trend of buying from their homes, thanks to promotions, deals and free deliveries with subscription passes by DoorDash and its rivals.

DoorDash expects a key measure of profitability, adjusted EBITDA, between US$750 million and US$1.05 billion, compared to the prior outlook of US$600 million to US$900 million.

"In Q2, we continued to see strong consumer demand, thanks to our continued focus on selection and affordability," finance chief Ravi Inukonda said.

Total orders rose 25 per cent to 532 million from a year earlier.

CEO Tony Xu said DoorDash was growing faster than every other platform and gaining share in all categories.

In contrast, growth in the delivery business for rival Uber Technologies slowed to nearly 14 per cent in the second quarter from 37 per cent a year ago, indicating weakness in consumer spending.

"DoorDash's impressive quarterly results show ... consumers continue to prize convenience over price," said Insider Intelligence analyst Rachel Wolff.

DoorDash said it expects gross order value - total value of all app orders and subscription fees - to be between US$64.2 billion and US$65.2 billion for 2023, compared with the prior forecast of US$63 billion-US$64.5 billion.

The firm's revenue rose 33 per cent to US$2.13 billion, beating expectations of US$2.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data. It posted a bigger-than-expected loss of 44 cents compared to expectations of 41 cents.