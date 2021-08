DoorDash revenue beats as food delivery demand booms

:DoorDash Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-era surge in food delivery stayed strong even after easing curbs and growing vaccination rates encouraged people to dine out more.

Companies like DoorDash and its UK peer Deliveroo Plc are benefiting from consumers getting used to food being delivered at their doorstep.The company said revenue rose 83per cent to US$1.24 billion for the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates of US$1.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It reported a net loss of US$102 million, compared with a profit of US$23 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, it lost 30 cents. Analysts were expecting a loss of 20 cents per share.

