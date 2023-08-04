Dorsey-led Block reports rise in second-quarter revenue

NEW YORK :Block Inc reported a rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as payment volumes at the fintech giant led by Jack Dorsey held up against a tough economic backdrop.

The company reported net revenue of $5.53 billion in the three months ended June, compared with $4.4 billion a year ago.

The fintech, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade cryptocurrency, said gross profit in the quarter rose 27 per cent to come in at $1.87 billion.

Cash App, the company’s mainstay online payments service, increased gross profit by 37 per cent to $968 million, while its Square business reported gross profit of $888 million, up 18 per cent from last year.