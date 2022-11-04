Logo
Business

Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
Business

Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Cash App is seen at a stand during the Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee/Handout via Reuters
04 Nov 2022 04:25AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 05:32AM)
Block posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.

Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14 per cent in extended trading on Thursday. Prior to market close, its stock was down more than 66 per cent from the beginning of this year.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17 per cent rise in total net revenue from the year prior at US$4.52 billion in the third quarter.

Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51 per cent to US$774 million. The platform’s transactions rose to more than 49 million in the third quarter, up about 20 per cent year over year.

The company reported a net loss of 2 cents a share in the three months ended Sep 30.

Its unit that sells terminals and software for businesses to process payments, Square, generated gross profit of US$783 million, up 29 per cent.

Investor enthusiasm over bitcoin and other digital currencies has ebbed this year, as red-hot inflation and the US Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy have led to a sell-off in risky assets.

That has weighed on companies such as Block, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade the cryptocurrency, and was able to ride the bitcoin frenzy to post robust earnings last year.

In August, the company announced it had slowed hiring and slashed its 2022 investment target by US$250 million, citing ongoing economic uncertainty.

Source: Reuters

