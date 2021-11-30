Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire

Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire

FILE PHOTO: Twitter's Chairman Jack Dorsey attends a photocall in the Westbury Hotel to mark the opening of Founders in Dublin October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

30 Nov 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jack Dorsey on Monday stepped down as the chief executive officer of Twitter Inc, the social media firm he helped found in 2006 and steered through a high-profile hack and the controversial banning of former US President Donald Trump.

Dorsey, who also helms fintech firm Square, will be succeeded by Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Here is a timeline of milestones in Dorsey tenure at Twitter:

2006: Typed out the microblogging platform's first post: "just setting up my twttr".

2008: Co-founder Evan Williams took over as CEO after the board pushed Dorsey out. Dorsey assumed the role of chairman.

2013: Twitter went public at a valuation of US$31 billion.

2015: Dorsey returned as CEO after Dick Costolo stepped down.

2017: A Twitter employee on his last day deactivated then U.S. President Donald Trump's account which was restored 11 minutes later.

2018: Twitter increased the character limit of tweets to 280 from 140, sparking a mixed reaction in twitterverse.

2020: Activist hedge fund Elliott Management pushed for changes, including the removal of Dorsey as CEO.

2020: Twitter reached an agreement with Elliott to add three new directors for letting Dorsey stay on as CEO.

2021: In the wake of the riots at the Capitol, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, with the company citing a risk of further incitement of violence.

2021: Twitter outlined plans in February to attain at least US$7.5 billion in annual revenue and 315 million monetizable daily active users, or those who see ads, by the end of 2023.

2021: In March, Dorsey sold his first tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) - a kind of unique digital asset - for just over US$2.9 million.

2021: Former US President Donald Trump in July filed lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.

2021: The company said it had 211 million average monetisable daily active users, as of the three months ended Sep 30.

2021: Dorsey's net worth is US$11.8 billion as of Nov 29, according to Forbes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us