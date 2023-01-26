Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce

Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5 per cent of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach US$1 billion in cost savings this year.

The Midland, Michigan-based company currently employs approximately 37,800 people.

Dow will take a charge of US$550 million to US$725 million in the first quarter. This mostly includes severance and related benefit costs; costs related to exit and disposal activities and asset write-downs and write-offs. Dow did not provide specifics but said it would evaluate assets with a focus on Europe.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$613 million, or 85 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was 46 cents per share, below the 57 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.