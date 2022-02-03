Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dragoneer, Tiger Global-led funding values Productboard at $1.73 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dragoneer, Tiger Global-led funding values Productboard at US$1.73 billion

03 Feb 2022 01:08AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 01:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger Global led a US$125 million late-stage funding round in Productboard, valuing the product management software maker at US$1.73 billion.

Founded in 2014, San Francisco-based Productboard has raised US$262 million so far, as the pandemic-triggered shift to hybrid work ramps up investor interest in companies offering remote productivity services.

It plans to use the fresh capital to hire staff and expand products for its enterprise customers, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Productboard's clients include Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc and Salesforce.com Inc. It counts Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins among its prominent backers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us