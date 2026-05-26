Dropbox CEO Andrew Houston to step down, insider Ashraf Alkarmi named successor

May 26 : Dropbox said on Tuesday that CEO and co-founder Andrew Houston will step down after a transition period, promoting insider Ashraf Alkarmi to co-CEO ahead of his succession as the sole chief executive.

The file hosting service provider's shares fell more than 1 per cent in early trading. They have fallen over 3 per cent this year.

Here are some details:

• Following a transition period, Alkarmi will become sole CEO and Houston will move into the role of executive chairman.

• "AI is changing what's possible, and our customers are going to see a very different Dropbox – faster, smarter and built around the way they actually work," Alkarmi said.

• Alkarmi is stepping into the role after serving as general manager of the company's core products, including file sharing, e-signature tool Sign and document platform DocSend.

• Before joining Dropbox in 2024, Alkarmi held product leadership roles at Vimeo, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

• In March 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Half Moon Capital was pressuring Dropbox to scrap its dual-class structure, which gives Houston extra voting power.

• Dropbox also appointed Michael Torres chief product officer, effective July 7.

• Torres is currently vice president for the Chrome browser at Alphabet's Google, before which he led product leadership for Amazon's Kindle.

• Earlier in the month, Dropbox reported first-quarter revenue of $629.5 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $620.6 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.