Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dubai firm Cypher Capital says launches $100 million digital asset fund
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dubai firm Cypher Capital says launches $100 million digital asset fund

Dubai firm Cypher Capital says launches $100 million digital asset fund

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

23 Mar 2022 04:09PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Dubai-based venture capital firm Cypher Capital on Wednesday announced it was launching a $100 million seed fund aimed at investing in digital assets including crypto currencies.

The fund will be financed by the company's founder, Bijan Alizadeh, and will also invest in decentralised finance platforms, blockchain applications and cryptocurrency gaming.

"It's going to be 100per cent digital assets," he told Reuters.

Cypher, which has $10 million in assets under management, plans to deploy on average $2 million to $5 million each month and focus on investing in the Middle East and North Africa and South Asia regions, but would invest elsewhere too.

The firm, which in the future may raise capital for new investment funds, is targeting to have $1 billion in assets under management in three years time.

Cypher is also planning to open a "crypto, blockchain and digital asset hub" in Dubai to offer a workspace to start-ups where they can pitch their ideas to potential investors, Alizadeh said.

The start-ups would also be offered mentoring, legal advice and technical advice, he said, hoping to develop the hub into a industry-focused networking community.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us