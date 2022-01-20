Logo
Dubai's Network International says spending in UAE above pre-pandemic levels
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

20 Jan 2022 03:39PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 03:39PM)
DUBAI : Dubai-based payments processor Network International said on Thursday spending in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was now above pre-pandemic levels, supported by the world fair Expo 2020 Dubai.

International and domestic spending volumes increased 104per cent and 17per cent respectively year on year in December, Network International said in a statement. It said the figures were 12per cent and 17per cent respectively above pre-pandemic levels.

International spending accounted for 42per cent of the total spend at Expo 2020 in December, up from 34per cent when the event began in October, it said.

Before the pandemic, consultancy EY forecast the Expo would over the course of its six months contribute 1.5per cent to the UAE's gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

