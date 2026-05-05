Duolingo's growth outlook moderates as it prioritizes engagement over monetization

May 4 : Duolingo posted strong first-quarter results but signaled a more measured growth trajectory ahead, as the language-learning app prioritizes user engagement and product improvements over near-term monetization.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company slumped 11 per cent in volatile extended trading.

At the heart of Duolingo's strategy is a shift toward prioritizing user experience and long-term retention over near-term monetization, as it invests in product quality and engagement to build a larger base of paying subscribers.

"We are making long-term bets, and the returns on the investments we're making are going to be 2027 and beyond," CFO Gillian Munson told Reuters.

The company said it expects bookings growth of about 10.5 per cent for the year, with a slower pace in the second quarter before accelerating later in 2026. Duolingo has set a goal of reaching 100 million daily active users by 2028.

Investors have increasingly focused on whether Duolingo can sustain its strong conversion of free users into paying subscribers under its freemium model, particularly as bookings growth slows.

The language-learning platform reported revenue of $292.0 million in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $288.5 million, according to data compiled by LSEG, as subscription growth remained the primary driver of its business.

Daily active users rose 21 per cent to 56.5 million, while paid subscribers increased 21 per cent to 12.5 million, pointing to continued engagement across its global user base.

Total bookings grew 14 per cent to $308.5 million in the first quarter, beating estimates of $301.7 million, according to data compiled by Visible Alpha.

Duolingo largely maintained its full-year revenue expectation, projecting revenue of about $1.21 billion, in line with analyst expectations. For the second quarter, the company forecast revenue of about $295.5 million, slightly ahead of estimates of $294 million.

The company has been investing heavily in product improvements, particularly in speaking features and AI-powered tools such as its premium Duolingo Max tier. It said margins could moderate later in the year as usage of AI features increases.