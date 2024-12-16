Logo
Dutch chipmaker NXP and South Korea's bitsensing in radar deal
FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of NXP semiconductors computer chip fabrication plant in Nijmegen, Netherlands March 14, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

16 Dec 2024 09:25PM
AMSTERDAM : South Korean startup bitsensing has entered a partnership with Dutch computer chip manufacturer NXP to sell radar systems used in cars, the Asian company's CEO told Reuters on Monday.

The deal will focus on combining NXP's radar chips with bitsensing's radar hardware and software, CEO Jae-Eun Lee said in an email without disclosing financial terms.

The radar technology of bitsensing has better range than that of its competitors and the ability to operate in horizontal and vertical planes, the company says.

Lee said that radar, frequently used in safety applications, generally has an edge over lidar and cameras in poor weather. The company has raised $52 million since it was founded in 2018.

Source: Reuters

