Dutch chipmaker NXP and South Korea's bitsensing in radar deal

AMSTERDAM : South Korean startup bitsensing has entered a partnership with Dutch computer chip manufacturer NXP to sell radar systems used in cars, the Asian company's CEO told Reuters on Monday.

The deal will focus on combining NXP's radar chips with bitsensing's radar hardware and software, CEO Jae-Eun Lee said in an email without disclosing financial terms.

The radar technology of bitsensing has better range than that of its competitors and the ability to operate in horizontal and vertical planes, the company says.

Lee said that radar, frequently used in safety applications, generally has an edge over lidar and cameras in poor weather. The company has raised $52 million since it was founded in 2018.