Dutch chipmaker NXP sees sales growth averaging 6-10% -CEO

AMSTERDAM : Dutch-headquartered semiconductor maker NXP expects sales growth averaging 6 per cent-10 per cent over the next three years, CEO Kurt Sievers said on Thursday.

Speaking at the company's investor day in Boston, Sievers said the automotive chipmaker's gross margins should be around 60 per cent, with growth coming from increasing adoption of its S32 platform.

NXP reported third-quarter earnings on Monday that showed weakness in industrial and automotive markets in Europe and the Americas.