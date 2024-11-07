Logo
Dutch chipmaker NXP sees sales growth averaging 6-10% -CEO
FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of NXP semiconductors computer chip fabrication plant in Nijmegen, Netherlands March 14, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 10:23PM
AMSTERDAM : Dutch-headquartered semiconductor maker NXP expects sales growth averaging 6 per cent-10 per cent over the next three years, CEO Kurt Sievers said on Thursday.

Speaking at the company's investor day in Boston, Sievers said the automotive chipmaker's gross margins should be around 60 per cent, with growth coming from increasing adoption of its S32 platform.

NXP reported third-quarter earnings on Monday that showed weakness in industrial and automotive markets in Europe and the Americas.

Source: Reuters

