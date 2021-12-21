Logo
Dutch digital mapmaker TomTom says it will extend Volkswagen partnership
FILE PHOTO: TomTom logo is seen on a vehicle in Eindhoven, Netherlands, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

21 Dec 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 04:05PM)
AMSTERDAM : TomTom NV, the Dutch digital mapmaking company, said on Tuesday it would extend a supply partnership with Volkswagen, integrating its mapping and navigation technology into Volkwagen's cars, including electric vehicles.

"This multi-year deal between TomTom and the Volkswagen Group covers all markets globally excluding China and is the continuation of a successful and long cooperation," TomTom said.

Under the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, TomTom's technology will be integrated into Volkswagen cars' user interface.

TomTom shares closed at 8.265 euros on Monday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters/ga

