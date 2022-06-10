Dutch government will not sell land to Facebook parent Meta -ANP

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch government will not yet sell land in the city of Zeewolde to Facebook owner Meta, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing remarks by the country's housing minister.

ANP cited Hugo de Jonge as saying the company had not met conditions to use the land.

In March, Meta put plans to build the large data centre on hold due to political opposition. While the Dutch government initially sought to attract foreign investment in data centres, public opinion has turned against them for their perceived disproportionate use of renewable energy.