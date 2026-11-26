AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 : Dutch consumer and digital rights groups asked a court on Thursday to halt sales of Meta AI-powered smart glasses in the Netherlands, arguing they violate European privacy laws by allowing wearers to film people without their knowledge.

While limited in scope to the Netherlands, a summary ruling in the civil suit against Meta at the Amsterdam District Court could set a precedent amid growing public backlash, venue bans and regulatory warnings across the world.

The groups, which include the Netherlands' main consumer association Consumentenbond and Offlimits, which campaigns against online sex abuse, argued that the glasses developed by Meta and Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica both violate privacy laws and force people to constantly worry in public places, with a chilling effect on society.

The plaintiffs want Meta to prevent its glasses from being used to record people without their knowledge, stop using recordings to train AI models and halt sales until Meta complies. They sought penalties of €100,000 ($109,600) per day per defendant for non-compliance, capped at €100 million.

Offlimits' lawyer Karlijn Han said the glasses were used for what she described in court as "creep shots." "Covert recordings are undoubtedly also being made during exams, in changing rooms, at swimming pools, in hotel rooms and hospitals, but also in playgrounds and on beaches," she said in opening remarks. "Each invasion of privacy is worse than the last."

META DENIES IMAGES ARE USED TO TRAIN AI

Meta's lawyer Bastiaan Kemp said the court should reject the suit. He said the measures demanded would harm legitimate users, damage Meta's competitive position and amount to a product recall without resolving concerns about similar devices.

“Providers of products cannot be held responsible for every instance of deliberate misuse,” he told the court. He said that a recording light on the frame makes it obvious when they are being used for recording.

And he denied allegations made by Consumentenbond's lawyer in court that Meta processes images recorded by the smart glasses in Europe or uses them to train AI models in violation of European law. Meta and manufacturing partner EssilorLuxottica sold more than 7 million smart glasses in 2025, around 80 per cent of the global market.

A lawyer for EssilorLuxottica argued that it neither processes nor has access to footage and that a sales ban would be disproportionate and ineffective given the availability of similar products from other manufacturers.

BACKLASH EXTENDS WORLDWIDE

From proposed restrictions in Australia and Norway to bans in courts across England, Wales and New York state, governments and judicial authorities are increasingly seeking to prevent covert recording and protect sensitive information. Cinema operators in the UK are also introducing restrictions over privacy and film piracy concerns.

On Tuesday, Germany's national consumer federation announced legal action against Meta and Ray-Ban over alleged privacy violations, arguing that the glasses make it nearly impossible for consumers to comply with European data protection rules when using them in public.

The European Data Protection Board warned in October that smart glasses raised serious privacy concerns and called for stronger safeguards.

Dutch privacy regulator AP this month advised consumers to not buy smart glasses, saying they are unsafe for both users and bystanders. In October, Dutch retail chain Hans Anders suspended sales of Meta's ​Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Meta also faces proposed class-action lawsuits in the United States over alleged improper sharing of private images gathered by the glasses.

A date for a decision in the Dutch case has not yet been set but is expected in mid-December.

($1 = 0.9124 euros)