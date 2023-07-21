Logo
Dutch online marketplace OLX contributing to EU antitrust probe into Meta
Dutch online marketplace OLX contributing to EU antitrust probe into Meta

FILE PHOTO: EU flag and Meta logo are seen in this illustration taken, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 10:31PM
BRUSSELS : Dutch online marketplace OLX is helping EU antitrust enforcers in their investigation into Facebook owner Meta Platforms, the Naspers unit said on Friday.

The European Commission has accused Meta of gaining an unfair advantage by tying its classified advertisements service Marketplace with its social network Facebook and imposing unfair trading conditions on rival online classified ads services.

Meta, which contested the charges at a closed hearing held by the EU competition enforcer last week, has said the EU's case is without foundation.

OLX said it took part in the hearing "to contribute to their (EU) investigation about Meta antitrust practices".

"We welcome fair competition and will follow the progress of the Commission's hearing with interest," a spokeswoman said.

OLX is owned by Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, a subsidiary of South African technology investor Naspers.

Norwegian media group Schibsted also participated in the EU hearing.

Source: Reuters

