Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dutch regulator levies 10th fine on Apple in dating app row, assessing new proposal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dutch regulator levies 10th fine on Apple in dating app row, assessing new proposal

Dutch regulator levies 10th fine on Apple in dating app row, assessing new proposal

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

28 Mar 2022 11:09PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 11:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch consumer watchdog on Monday levied a tenth weekly fine against Apple for failure to comply with an order to make it possible for dating app providers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets said its fines against the company in the dispute now total 50 million euros ($55 million).

It said Apple had submitted a proposal for complying with the order on Sunday - a move the watchdog said it welcomed but that came too late to avoid the latest fine.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us