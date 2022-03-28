Dutch regulator levies 10th fine on Apple in dating app row, assessing new proposal

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch consumer watchdog on Monday levied a tenth weekly fine against Apple for failure to comply with an order to make it possible for dating app providers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets said its fines against the company in the dispute now total 50 million euros ($55 million).

It said Apple had submitted a proposal for complying with the order on Sunday - a move the watchdog said it welcomed but that came too late to avoid the latest fine.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

