Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dutch regulator rejects Apple’s objections against fines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dutch regulator rejects Apple’s objections against fines

Dutch regulator rejects Apple’s objections against fines

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a bag with a new iPhone inside as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, next to an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 03:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Dutch competition watchdog ACM on Monday said it had rejected objections by Apple against fines of 50 million euros ($52.9 million) it had given the company over failure to comply with regulations aimed at limiting the dominant position of Apple's App Store.

The ACM said Apple had by now complied with most of its demands to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands, but had not met an undisclosed third element of the conditions related to the fines.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.