Dutch semiconductor group ASMI hikes Q3 order intake targets
28 Sep 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 02:47PM)
Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International raised its order intake guidance for the third quarter, thanks to strong demand in the logic and foundry sector.

ASMI expects third-quarter order intake to be above 600 million euros (US$702.84 million), compared to previous guidance of 510-530 million euros.

The company also expects revenue to increase to 2.8–3.4 billion euros by 2025.

The firm has previously said it expected further revenue growth this year on the back of strong chip demand despite pandemic-related supply chain challenges.

(US$1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

