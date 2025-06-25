Dutch technology investor Prosus aims to grow e-commerce revenue

Dutch technology investor Prosus has set a target to achieve revenue from its e-commerce operations of $7.3-$7.5 billion in its 2026 financial year, it said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday.

The group also plans to increase its e-commerce adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (aEBITDA) to $1.1-$1.2 billion.

Prosus reported a 47 per cent jump in annual earnings in its 2025 financial year. E-commerce revenue came in at $6.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA for the period reached $655 million.