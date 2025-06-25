Dutch technology investor Prosus aims to grow e-commerce revenue

Dutch technology investor Prosus has set a target to achieve revenue from its e-commerce operations of $7.3-$7.5 billion in its 2026 financial year, it said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday.

The group, in which South Africa's Naspers holds a 41 per cent stake, also plans to increase its e-commerce adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (aEBITDA) to $1.1-$1.2 billion.

"We are confident that the company can keep growing", CEO Fabricio Bloisi said during its Capital Markets Day event.

Prosus expects to double its revenue in the three years between 2025 and 2028, and increase its adjusted EBITDA by "more than three and half times" over the same period.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Our expectation is to double the revenue between 2025 and 2028. So it means around $12.5 billion(of revenue)", he added.

Prosus reported a 47 per cent jump in annual earnings in its 2025 financial year. E-commerce revenue came in at $6.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA for the period reached $655 million.

The firm is also expecting increased dividend proceedings from media conglomerate Tencent to grow by 24 per cent year-on-year to $1.2 billion.

Prosus, which is transforming from an investment holding group into an operating technology company, focused on lifestyle e-commerce, holds around 24 per cent stake in Tencent.