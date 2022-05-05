Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices

Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices

The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

05 May 2022 12:12AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 12:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Wednesday a preliminary investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for possible anti-competitive practices in its Play store.

Dating-app provider The Matchgroup asked the regulator to assess whether Google abuses its dominant position.

"Dating-app providers allegedly are no longer able to use a payment system other than Google's payment system. In addition, dating apps claim they are no longer allowed to refer to other payment methods either," ACM spokesperson Murco Mijnlieff said in an email.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us