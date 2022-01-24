Dutch watchdog fines Apple US$5.65 million for failure to comply on app store

Logo
Dutch watchdog fines Apple 5 million euros for failure to comply on app store
The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store, US, Jan 18, 2011. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)

24 Jan 2022 09:48PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:39PM)
AMSTERDAM: Apple was fined €5 million (US$5.65 million) by the Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday (Jan 24) for failing to comply with an order to open its app store to allow dating app providers in the Netherlands to use alternative payment methods.

Apple on Jan 15 said it had complied with the December order from the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), but the regulator said on Monday Apple had not.

"Apple has failed to satisfy the requirements on several points," the ACM said in a statement.

"The most important one is that Apple has failed to adjust its conditions, as a result of which dating-app providers are still unable to use other payment systems. At the moment, dating-app providers can merely express their ‘interest’."

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. The company is appealing the ACM's December decision.

The ACM said it had informed the company of its decision, and the company would be subject to a weekly fine ranging from €5 million to €50 million until it complies.

Source: Reuters/yb

