Dutch watchdog fines Netflix for not properly informing customers about data use

:The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said on Wednesday it fined Netflix 4.75 million euros ($4.98 million) for not properly informing customers about its use of their personal data between 2018 and 2020.

The investigation, which started in 2019, showed that "Netflix did not inform customers clearly enough in its privacy statement about what exactly Netflix does with those data," the DPA said in a statement.

"Furthermore, customers did not receive sufficient information when they asked Netflix which data the company collects about them. These are violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," the watchdog said.

Netflix, which has since updated its privacy statement and improved its information provision, objected to the fine.

"Since this investigation began over five years ago, we have cooperated with the Dutch Data Protection Authority and proactively evolved our privacy information to provide even greater clarity to our members. We have objected to this decision," a Netflix spokesperson said in an email to Reuters

($1 = 0.9533 euros)