Malaysia says forced labour allegations hurting investor confidence after Dyson allegations

KUALA LUMPUR: Forced labour allegations against Malaysian firms are affecting foreign investors' confidence in the Southeast Asian nation, a minister said on Wednesday (Dec 1), days after Dyson cut ties with Malaysian supplier ATA IMS over labour abuse claims.

Dyson told Reuters last week it was cutting ties with ATA in six months following an audit of the Malaysian company's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower.

ATA, which gets 80 per cent of its revenue from the home appliance maker, reiterated this week it took the accusations seriously and that findings from a labour audit were inconclusive. It has previously denied the forced labour allegations.

Human Resources Minister M Saravanan, in a statement, urged employers and industries to conduct due diligence on workers' rights and welfare to ensure Malaysia is no longer tied to forced labour practices.

Saravanan told parliament on Tuesday that authorities will charge ATA following complaints received by the labour department.

"Forced labour issues linked to local companies in the electronic and rubber gloves manufacturing sector, and palm oil plantations have projected a negative image to the country and this has affected foreign investors' confidence towards Malaysia's supply of products," Saravanan said.