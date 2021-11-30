Shares of Malaysia's ATA IMS extend losses after Dyson cuts ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares of Malaysia's ATA IMS dropped as much as 27 per cent on Tuesday (Nov 30), extending losses after Dyson's decision last week to cut ties with the supplier over allegations of forced labour.

ATA, which gets 80 per cent of its revenue from Dyson, on Monday reiterated that it viewed the allegations seriously and that findings from a labour audit were inconclusive. It also warned of revenue decline and cost-cuts.

The stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value since the Dyson termination.