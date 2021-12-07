Dyson's Malaysia supplier ATA IMS confirms instances of unlawful overtime hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's ATA IMS said on Tuesday (Dec 7) that it had found instances of staff working excessive overtime and taken action against a manager who coached employees for a labour audit, after home appliance maker Dyson last month cut ties with the firm over labour practices.

Dyson said on Nov 25 that it was terminating its relationship with ATA, which makes parts for its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, after an independent audit of ATA's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower. Their contract will end in six months.

Reuters reported on Nov 25 and Dec 5 that ATA's mostly migrant workforce did overtime hours exceeding Malaysia's legal limit of 104 per month, and worked on Sundays.

Citing 11 employees, Reuters also reported that ATA had coached staff ahead of labour inspections to hide true working and living conditions, and employed foreigners without permits.

In a statement on Tuesday, ATA confirmed excessive overtime and work on Sundays, but said that all overtime was voluntary, and that it paid workers double for working on Sundays and triple for working on public holidays.

"If workers perform overtime, it is solely on a voluntary basis. In certain months, which have four Sundays and public holidays, a few managers had allowed their workers to work beyond the number of hours allowed," ATA said.

It added that it had taken remedial measures to ensure this does not recur, and that it has begun implementing a policy of zero overtime on Sunday that resulted in the resignation of nearly 300 workers in the first week of December.