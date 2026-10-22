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EA to shutter BioWare studio, cut jobs as it narrows game slate
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EA to shutter BioWare studio, cut jobs as it narrows game slate

EA to shutter BioWare studio, cut jobs as it narrows game slate

Electronic Arts logo is seen in this illustration taken September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Oct 2026 02:47AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2026 02:48AM)
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Oct 21 : Electronic Arts is planning to close BioWare, the developer of the "Mass Effect" series of games, and lay off employees to focus on more lucrative projects, the company said on Wednesday in an email to employees.

Here are some details:

• EA said it would cancel an early-stage "Mass Effect" project and close BioWare's studio in Edmonton, Canada, marking the end of the developer known for role-playing game franchises such as "Dragon Age"

• EA is planning to cut around 400 jobs, about 3 per cent of its total staff, including roughly 50 at BioWare, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company’s plans

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• The videogame publisher said it would concentrate on fewer large-scale action-adventure games, while continuing development of "Marvel's Iron Man" and the next "Star Wars Jedi" game

• EA also said it was restructuring the team behind skateboarding simulation "skate." into a smaller, more focused studio

• The company said it would help affected employees explore other opportunities within EA

• EA was taken private in a $55 billion deal led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, which closed in August

Source: Reuters
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