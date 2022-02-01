Logo
EA taps Microsoft executive as new chief financial officer
A smartphone with the Electronic Arts logo is seen in front of a displayed character from the Battlefield 2042 game in this illustration taken on Sep 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

01 Feb 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 06:28AM)
Video game publisher Electronic Arts named Microsoft executive Chris Suh as its new chief financial officer on Monday, replacing Blake Jorgensen.

Suh is currently serving as corporate vice president and CFO of Microsoft's Cloud + AI group since January 2018. Prior to that, he was the general manager of Investor Relations at the company for five years.

Last year, EA had said Jorgensen, who has been the firm's finance head for over a decade, would step down. Company insider Laura Miele has already taken over the reins as chief operating officer, which was Jorgensen's other role.

Suh, whose role would be effective from Mar 1, would report to Chairman and chief executive officer Andrew Wilson, the company said. Jorgensen will remain with the company until the summer to assist with the transition as well as with special projects.

The FIFA publisher is expected to report quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

