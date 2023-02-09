Logo
Earth & Beyond launches fund to invest in Israeli space-related firms
Earth & Beyond launches fund to invest in Israeli space-related firms

09 Feb 2023 08:26PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 08:26PM)
JERUSALEM : Earth & Beyond Ventures, a new early-stage venture fund investing in Israel’s emerging commercial space ecosystem, said on Thursday it had launched with commitments of $125 million.

Earth & Beyond said it was backed by manufacturer and NASA supplier Corning Inc, Japanese electronics giant Kyocera Corp, Israeli satellite firm SpaceCom and Samtec, a manufacturer of electronic connectivity components.

The Israel Innovation Authority is also an investor, it said.

Earth & Beyond said it would invest between $500,000 to $2 million for seed and pre-seed companies in technologies such as semiconductors, robotics, new materials, sensors, smart farms, quantum computing, solar power, cyber security, and alternative proteins.

"Our job ... is to identify and support the deep technologies and ideas that can become powerful applications not just here on earth, but in space as well," said Earth & Beyond CEO Baruch Schori.

Source: Reuters

