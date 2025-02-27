Logo
EBay forecasts quarterly revenue below expectations on weak demand
FILE PHOTO: Ebay logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Feb 2025 05:07AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2025 05:28AM)
E-commerce firm eBay forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling weak demand for products such as collector's items and refurbished goods, sending its shares down 7 per cent in extended trading.

High interest rates and persistent inflation have hampered U.S. consumer spending for two years, leading to sluggish demand for non-essential items such as collectibles and luxury accessories.

The e-commerce company has been pressurized by decreasing advertising revenue, and combined with increased marketing investments it is facing sluggish profit growth.

It sees first-quarter adjusted earnings between $1.32 and $1.36 per share, the midpoint of which is above estimates of $1.33.

The company expects revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.59 billion according to data compiled by LSEG.

EBay expects gross merchandise volume, a key industry metric that denotes the total value of goods and services sold on the marketplace, between $18.3 billion and $18.6 billion for the quarter, below estimates of $18.8 billion.

Source: Reuters
