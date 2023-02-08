Logo
Business

Ebay to lay off 500 employees
Ebay to lay off 500 employees

FILE PHOTO: The eBay app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Feb 2023 06:12AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 06:46AM)
E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4 per cent of its total workforce.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1 per cent in aftermarket trade.

"This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of Ebay in a message to employees.

A raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Source: Reuters

