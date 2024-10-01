Ebay wins dismissal of US lawsuit over alleged sale of harmful products

NEW YORK :A federal judge on Monday dismissed a U.S. government lawsuit accusing eBay of violating the Clean Air Act and other environmental laws by allowing the sale of several harmful products, including devices that defeat automobile pollution controls, on its platform.

The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Orelia Merchant in Brooklyn.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused EBay of illegally allowing the sale of at least 343,011 aftermarket "defeat" devices that help vehicles generate more power and get better fuel economy by evading emissions controls.

It was also accused of allowing sales of 23,000 unregistered, misbranded or restricted-use pesticides, and distributing 5,614 paint and coating removal products containing methylene chloride, a chemical linked to brain and liver cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ebay and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.