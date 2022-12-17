Logo
Business

ECB fines Spain's Abanca for delay in reporting cyber hack
Business

ECB fines Spain's Abanca for delay in reporting cyber hack

17 Dec 2022 01:34AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 01:34AM)
FRANKFURT : The European Central Bank said on Friday it had fined Spanish bank Abanca for its delay in reporting a cyber attack that forced it to suspend its main means of payment in 2019.

"The bank’s omission hindered the ECB’s ability to properly assess Abanca’s prudential situation and to react in a timely manner to potential threats to other banks," the ECB said as it announced the 3.1 million euro ($3.29 million) fine.

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

