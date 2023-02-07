Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ECB's IT head named as next German cybersecurity chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ECB's IT head named as next German cybersecurity chief

07 Feb 2023 08:25PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 08:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Claudia Plattner, the European Central Bank's director general for information systems, was named as Germany's next cybersecurity chief on Tuesday, filling a position left empty for months after the previous head was fired following reports of possible Russia ties.

Plattner, a trained mathematician who has held her ECB role since July 2021, will take over as head of the BSI cybersecurity agency starting July 1, the German interior ministry said in a statement.

Her predecessor, Arne Schoenbohm, was fired in October and an investigation was launched into his conduct after media allegations that he may have come into contact with Russian security circles through a consultancy he co-founded.

Schoenbohm said in October he had himself asked the ministry to launch an investigation.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.