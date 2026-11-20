FRANKFURT, Nov 20 : The greatest immediate challenge facing the world of finance may be cyber threats supercharged by increasingly sophisticated AI agents, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

Attackers are often anonymous, and difficult to track, and rely on dubious funding often from "toxic states" that have a vested interest in disrupting the world, Lagarde said.

"The one (worry) that keeps me awake, and many of you awake as well ... is AI applied together with cyber threat," Lagarde told the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt, adding that policymakers have not paid enough attention to this threat.