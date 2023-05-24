Logo
ECB's Panetta: Digital euro could be launched in three to four years
FILE PHOTO: Fabio Panetta is seen in his office ahead of his appointment to the European Central Bank's executive committee, in Rome, Italy September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

24 May 2023 01:59PM
BERLIN : A digital euro could be launched in three or four years but banknotes will be available as long as there is demand for them, Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, told Les Echos.

To make the digital euro interoperable with other central bank digital currencies, the ECB was working closely with the central banks of the U.S., Britain, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and Sweden.

"We are in a preliminary stage where we compare notes on our progress," Panetta said in an interview published on the ECB website on Wednesday, adding that more work was required.

"While interoperability is desirable, different national rules on confidentiality would make it more challenging."

Source: Reuters

