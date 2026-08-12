Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'

MADRID/REYKJAVIK, Aug 12 : Millions of people across Spain and Iceland geared up to witness a total solar eclipse on Wednesday, packing their protective glasses and travelling to areas where the rare astronomical event can be observed in full.

Humans' fascination with eclipses is well-documented. Historically, the sudden darkening of the sky was often interpreted as an omen, a cosmic struggle or a sign of divine power.

Modern-day skywatchers seek to experience the same uncanny sensation when day briefly turns into twilight and some animals fall quiet as the Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun.

"I hope that tonight will see the emergence of a wonderful generation of astrophysicists," said Juan Cruz, Spain's Secretary of State for Science. "It's such a special moment."

Authorities were expecting up to 6 million visitors in mostly rural areas within the eclipse's path across northern Spain and the Balearic Islands, Cruz said. In Spain, the eclipse will be quickly followed by the sunset, making the event particularly alluring.

Since this year's eclipse coincides with one of the highest-risk periods for wildfires, Spain has rolled out a massive police operation and public safety campaign.

The government also views it as a chance to showcase seldom-visited regions and help address concerns about overtourism on the coast by redistributing crowds away from saturated beach resorts.

The Iberian Peninsula last saw a total solar eclipse in 1912. It is set to experience another one on August 2, 2027, and an annular eclipse in January 2028, completing the so-called "Iberian Eclipse Trio."

ECLIPSE FEVER IN THE LAND OF SAGAS

In Iceland's capital Reykjavik, eclipse glasses have been sold out for days as the Nordic country of roughly 400,000 people expects to welcome up to 80,000 visitors.

A narrow path of totality will reach Iceland's westernmost coast at about 5:44 p.m. (1744 GMT), before the Moon's shadow races east.

Totality will last up to 2 minutes and 13 seconds in the far west, though most cities will see shorter periods of darkness. Authorities have warned of heavy traffic and urged viewers to arrive early.

Singer Björk was due to perform a DJ set at an eclipse-themed event south of Reykjavik.

U.S. space agency NASA plans to fly a high-altitude WB-57 aircraft from Iceland to follow the Moon's shadow, and NASA-funded teams will launch balloons to study how the sudden darkness and cooling affect the lower atmosphere.

"Oh man, it's so cool," said Krista Kern, a visitor from North Carolina who described her expectations of totality as a "whole-body feeling," adding though she was nervous about the Icelandic weather.

CHASING THE SHADOW

Aside from casual observers, the event also draws "eclipse chasers", enthusiasts who crisscross the globe to be in the path of totality whenever an eclipse occurs.

Gordon Telepun, a retired plastic surgeon and amateur astronomer from the U.S. who has photographed six total eclipses, said he would watch from the island of Mallorca because Spain checked all the boxes for eclipse chasers.

"It has pretty reasonable weather chances in August, a decent totality duration at over one-and-a-half minutes and is easy to travel to," he said.