Economic growth remains robust in ASEAN region: Indonesia finance minister
Economic growth remains robust in ASEAN region: Indonesia finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks before signing with U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen a $649 million Indonesian Infrastructure and Finance Compact - a five year grant between the U.S. government's Millennium Challenge Corporation and the Government of Indonesia at the International Monetary Fund Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

02 May 2023 01:54PM (Updated: 02 May 2023 02:11PM)
INCHEON, South Korea: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday (May 2) that economic growth in the ASEAN region remains robust and continues to be an important component for global economic growth.

She said ASEAN countries' cooperation to strengthen the role of the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) and other initiatives are vital for regional development and for prosperity and stability of the world.

The comments were made during her opening remarks as co-chair of the ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting held in the South Korean city of Incheon.

Source: Reuters/zl

