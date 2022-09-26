Logo
Ecopetrol selling more Colombian oil to Europe as competition in Asia grows
FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Ecopetrol's Castilla oil rig platform is seen in Castilla La Nueva, Colombia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

26 Sep 2022 11:11AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 11:11AM)
SINGAPORE : Colombian state energy company Ecopetrol is selling more of its oil production to Europe, replacing Russian supplies, while it sees growing competition for market share in Asia.

About 40-50 per cent of Ecopetrol's crude production is exported to Asia this year compared with 60 per cent last year, Ecopetrol's Chief Executive Officer Felipe Bayon told Reuters on the sidelines of APPEC 2022.

Bayon said there is growing competition with Russian, Mexican, Canadian Heavy and Venezuelan crude in Asia.

Source: Reuters

