Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

EDF Renewables UK sells 49per cent stake in Blyth wind farm to Malaysia's TNB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EDF Renewables UK sells 49per cent stake in Blyth wind farm to Malaysia's TNB

20 Oct 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 02:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : EDF Renewables UK said on Wednesday that it sold a 49per cent stake in its Blyth offshore windfarm in Northeast England to Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

TNB, which is the largest electricity utility in Malaysia, will own the stake via its wholly owned subsidiary Vantage RE Ltd (Vantage RE).

EDF Renewables UK will remain the major shareholder in the company operating the windfarm, Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Limited (BODL), which includes an existing 41.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm and the development rights for the new Blyth floating offshore wind farm project with a capacity of up to 58.4 MW.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us