EDF Renewables UK sells 49per cent stake in Blyth wind farm to Malaysia's TNB

LONDON : EDF Renewables UK said on Wednesday that it sold a 49per cent stake in its Blyth offshore windfarm in Northeast England to Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

TNB, which is the largest electricity utility in Malaysia, will own the stake via its wholly owned subsidiary Vantage RE Ltd (Vantage RE).

EDF Renewables UK will remain the major shareholder in the company operating the windfarm, Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Limited (BODL), which includes an existing 41.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm and the development rights for the new Blyth floating offshore wind farm project with a capacity of up to 58.4 MW.

