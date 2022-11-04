Logo
Edible oil demand in three biggest markets seen mixed - analyst Fry
04 Nov 2022 04:19PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 04:19PM)
NUSA DUA, Indonesia : Edible oil demand in the three biggest markets is very mixed, a top industry analyst told an industry conference on Friday, with India showing growth while China has shown few signs of overcoming the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Palm oil prices on a free-on-board basis at Indonesia's Sumatra ports could ease to $920 per tonne from $940, said James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International and if Indonesia implemented its B40 biodiesel mandate in January, prices could reach $1,080 per tonne in June.

Source: Reuters

