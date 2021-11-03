Logo
EDP Renewables buys majority stake in Sunseap, values firm at US$816 million
EDP Renewables buys majority stake in Sunseap, values firm at US$816 million

03 Nov 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:45AM)
SINGAPORE : EDP Renewables (EDPR) has purchased a majority stake in Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group, in a deal that values the Singapore-based company at SUS$1.1 billion (US$816 million), Sunseap said in a statement on Wednesday.

This follows a Reuters report last week that EDPR, 75per cent owned by Energias de Portugal, Portugal's biggest utility, was in late-stage talks to buy out the stake held in Sunseap by Thai energy firm Banpu, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a Temasek-backed fund and other investors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banpu PCL said it had agreed to sell its 47.5per cent shareholding in Sunseap for about SUS$490 million.

(US$1 = 1.3483 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

