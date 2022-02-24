Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EDP Renewables to invest up to S$10 billion by 2030 for clean energy hub in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EDP Renewables to invest up to S$10 billion by 2030 for clean energy hub in Singapore

EDP Renewables to invest up to S$10 billion by 2030 for clean energy hub in Singapore

File photo. Electric power wind mills are seen in Torres Vedras on the outskirts of Lisbon on Feb 22, 2011. (Photo: Reuters/Jose Manuel Ribeiro)

24 Feb 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 01:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: EDP Renewables (EDPR), the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, said on Thursday (Feb 24) it plans to invest up to S$10 billion by 2030 to establish a clean energy hub in Singapore for the Asia Pacific region.

EDPR, which is 75 per cent owned by Portugal's biggest utility Energias de Portugal, closed a S$1 billion deal to acquire a 91 per cent stake in Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group on Thursday after all pending regulatory conditions were met for the agreement reached in November.

Apart from solar and wind projects, EDPR and Sunseap intends to explore opportunities for co-operation in energy storage and green hydrogen, the companies said in a joint statement.

EDPR said the recently closed deal allows the company to establish a headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region through Sunseap, which has a portfolio of close to 10 GW of renewable projects at different stages of development across nine markets including Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Japan and Taiwan.

"The Asia Pacific region is a strategic market for us towards EDPR’s global positioning, with both high demand and growth potential in the renewable energy sector," said Pedro Vasconcelos, EDPR's chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific.

EDPR, which currently has a portfolio with a total capacity of 13 GW, mainly in Europe, the United States and Brazil, had struck a small deal in Vietnam earlier last year, marking its first step towards establishing a presence in Asia.

Related:

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

sustainability clean energy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us