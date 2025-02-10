Logo
EDP Renewables signs virtual power purchase agreement with Microsoft
EDP Renewables signs virtual power purchase agreement with Microsoft

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

10 Feb 2025 11:43PM
EDP Renewables North America said on Monday it has delivered three utility-scale solar projects and signed a long-term virtual power purchase agreement with tech giant Microsoft.

Big Tech firms have devoted tens of billions of dollars to AI data center development over the past year, while actively seeking cleaner energy sources to power them and reduce their carbon emissions.

The projects will generate about 400 megawatts, out of which Microsoft will purchase about 389 MW of electricity and renewable energy credits through virtual power purchase agreements.

EDP stated the projects in Illinois, which include a 140 MW solar project in Jacksonville and a 110 MW park near Jerseyville, began operations in November of last year.

The third project is a 150 MW solar park located near Austin, Texas, which came online in December.

Monday's announcement increases EDP's total operational portfolio with Microsoft in the U.S. to five projects, the renewable energy firm said.

Source: Reuters
