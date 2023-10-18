EEX's 2023 Japan power futures trade doubles, sees more growth -COO

TOKYO : Trading volume in Japanese power futures on the European Energy Exchange (EEX) has nearly doubled so far this year from last year, and there is still room to grow with more renewable energy players entering the market, an EEX executive said.

Activity in Japanese futures has increased on EEX, the world's largest electricity exchange, as participants look to manage price volatility driven by fuel supply issues and the shift to renewable energy, EEX Chief Operating Officer Steffen Koehler said in an interview.

"We are seeing more and more volatility in the market because of announcements of (LNG) strikes in Australia, because of supply chain issues when it comes to energy," Koehler said.

"That all has an impact on the power market ... (creating) short-term volatility, and therefore these contracts are so important and appreciated by market participants," he said.

He was referring to daily contracts which EEX added to its product offering in June, attracting participants in Japan and overseas, with about 10 actively trading the contracts.

EEX's Japanese power futures trading volume grew to 12.4 terawatt hours (TWh) for January-September this year, up 84 per cent from 6.7 TWh for all of 2022, he said.

"In October, we have already done 0.7-0.8 TWh, so if you add that, we have already achieved nearly double the number of last year."

The rapid growth has partly been driven by increased interest from the renewable energy industry after Japan started phasing out its feed-in-tariff (FIT) scheme last year.

Under the scheme, introduced in 2012 to encourage the adoption of renewables such as solar and wind, renewable energy developers were able to charge fixed power prices for a given period.

With fixed prices being phased out, both domestic and overseas renewable investors are showing stronger interest in the futures market now as they want to ensure steady cash flow on their investments, Koehler said.

The bourse has already achieved its 2023 target of boosting the number of trading participants in Japanese power futures to 60 and is on track to reach 80 by the end of 2024, as planned, he said.