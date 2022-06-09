Logo
Egypt extends ban on staples including wheat, flour and corn for three more months -document
FILE PHOTO: Workers collect wheat at the Benha grain silos, in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

09 Jun 2022 02:34AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 02:34AM)
CAIRO : Egypt has extended the ban on the export of wheat, flour, corn, lentils, pasta, fava beans and all kinds of vegetable oil for three more months, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry said it would allow exports of any excess of the local market's needs of these goods but only after approval from the ministry. This excess amount would be estimated by the ministry of supply.

Egypt banned exporting these staples in March.

Source: Reuters

